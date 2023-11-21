WARNING: The video in this story may be disturbing to some as it contains the sound of gunshots. The faces shown in the video have all been blurred.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon following a road rage shooting Sunday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road on reports of a shooting.

Police spoke to a victim who witnessed and drove by the shooting as it happened, resulting in that victim suffering a large welt and pain on the side of his head after bullets shattered his passenger window, according to court documents.

The victim told police he was heading north on Maplecrest Road while driving behind a sedan that was reportedly driving recklessly until the sedan struck a van.

After the crash, the victim said the sedan darted in front of the van and stopped, forcing the van to stop as well, before two men exited the sedan and ran toward the driver’s side of the van, according to court documents.

The driver of the sedan then reportedly punched out the van’s front driver’s side window while the door was closed and the driver of the van — later identified as the suspect, 42-year-old Jason Henkle — was still inside, according to court documents.

As the victim drove by the incident, he told police he heard three or four gunshots and noticed his passenger window had been shattered.

Investigators later found and collected a bullet from inside the victim’s vehicle.

After the incident, police also interviewed Henkle, who recounted his side of the story to officers.

According to court documents, Henkle was armed with a handgun during the incident and felt threatened when the two men reportedly crashed into his van, blocked his van and approached his window.

Henkle told police the driver also reportedly hit him on the side of the head when he punched and shattered the van’s window, according to court documents.

Henkle also said he fired three shots at the driver of the sedan to protect himself and his wife.

The driver of the sedan suffered two gunshot wounds around his arm and shoulder which resulted in non life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

Court documents also state the driver of the sedan will face a misdemeanor battery charge because “he was the aggressor.”

On Sunday, Laura Scatena, another driver who witnessed the incident, provided WANE 15 with dashcam footage that showed the incident unfold.

Henkle, who faces a Level 6 felony charge, has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 27.