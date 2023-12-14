FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man local authorities deemed too dangerous to own firearms is now accused of trying to slice another man’s throat with a boxcutter this past October.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 31-year-old Skyler L. Navarro with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness Thursday.

Navarro, who had his right to own a firearm suspended as part of Indiana’s red flag laws this past September, is accused of going to the trailer of a couple that he knew in an undisclosed part of the city on Oct. 12, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

A man living at the trailer whose throat would later be cut told Fort Wayne police he allowed Navarro in because he felt sorry for him. He asked Navarro to stand by the door so he could pack up some food and other items for him to take, according to court documents.

Navarro, however, took a seat at a table with the man’s girlfriend, court documents said.

At one point, he pulled out a bag of what looked like a narcotic and asked the woman to get high with him, court documents said.

The woman refused and asked Navarro to put the bag away before her boyfriend spotted it, according to court documents. Her boyfriend would later tell Fort Wayne police he saw Navarro “take a line” of the drug, which he thought might be methamphetamine, court documents said.

At one point, Navarro is accused of telling the woman her boyfriend had a “hit out on his head,” court documents said. He’s also accused of threatening the woman with a pair of scissors, holding them to her stomach and then to her back.

To diffuse the situation, the woman told police in court documents she tried to get Navarro to look at pictures of her child on a cell phone. She went over to her boyfriend, who was sitting at a computer, and asked for his cell phone.

After showing Navarro at least one picture, Navarro looked away and the woman attempted to call 911, court documents said.

Armed with a box cutter, though, Navarro is accused of suddenly attacking the boyfriend, trying to slice the man’s neck from behind, court documents said.

The man retreated to the back of the trailer, where he grabbed an axe from his bedroom and then went to help his girlfriend, who was struggling with Navarro as she tried to push him out of the trailer, court documents said.

Once Navarro saw the man with the axe, he ran away, according to court documents.

Medics were called to the scene and took the man to a local hospital “under serious and life-threatening conditions but not imminent death,” investigators wrote in court documents.

The man suffered a four-inch laceration to his neck which exposed his trachea and caused him to lose about a half-liter of blood, court documents said.

If convicted, Navarro faces 3 to 16 years on the aggravated battery charge, another 1 to 6 years each on the two other battery charges filed against him and 6 months to 2 1/2 years on the criminal recklessness count.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Law enforcement filed an affidavit to have Navarro’s right to own firearms revoked this past summer. The contents of that affidavit were not released to the public.

He failed to appear for a hearing in that case this past August, and then failed to appear for another hearing in September, according to court records. After the September hearing, an Allen Superior Court judge found that the “State has proved by clear and convincing evidence the Respondent is dangerous.”

The judge suspended Navarro from renting, receiving, owning or possessing a firearm, according to court records.