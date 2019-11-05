Man arrested in weekend Etna Green shooting

ETNA GREEN, Kosciusko County – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, November, 2, sheriffs received reports that a man in Milford was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews responded to an unspecified area and found Michael Reynolds, 45, had a single gunshot wound in the abdomen. He told police that he had gotten into an altercation with Shawn McCrum, 53, in Etna Green.

Shawn Douglas McCrum, 53, was arrested related to a shooting incident in Etna Green, Sunday, Nov. 3.

Reynolds was then sent to an area hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities then went to a residence in the 200 block of East State Street in Etna Green that had been identified as the incident scene.

Investigators heard movement from within the home, but were unable to get a response from anyone inside. Based upon the involvement of a firearm, the decision was made to activate Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

Around 10:15 Sunday morning, SWAT Officers breached the home and ordered McCrum out where he was apprehended without further incident and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Etna Green that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear at this time what charges McCrum faces.