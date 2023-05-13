FULTON, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Peru Post were notified Friday, May 12 by the Fulton County Department of Child Services in regard to allegations of child molestation surrounding 32-year-old Christopher S. Steinert of Rochester, IN.

Detective Jonathan Cole and other Indiana State Police Peru Post detectives began the investigation which concluded May 12 along with the arrest of Steinert who received five charges tied to crimes against children.

Steinert was taken to Fulton County Jail.