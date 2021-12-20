Man arrested in mobile home park double shooting

He is facing 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count burglary with bodily injury.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count burglary in the Dec. 14 double shooting on West Washington Center Road.

Fatir Muhammad, 53, was arrested in a traffic stop Sunday around 12:45 a.m. without incident, according to Fort Wayne police. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road in the Ridgebrook Village mobile home park Tuesday.

Police said a caller told emergency dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend was “shooting people in the trailer.” At the home, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim – a man – suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the other victim – a woman – was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Updates about the woman’s condition weren’t released.

Muhammad is scheduled to appear in court Monday, December 27.