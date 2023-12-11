FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in a Saturday shooting at the Red Roof Inn that left 1 dead.

Tommy L. Gray, 21, was arrested Monday in Louisville, Kentucky following a murder warrant being issued for his arrest by Fort Wayne homicide detectives. Gray was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder, and leaving the scene according to Fort Wayne Police Department.

Gray was located in the Louisville area where he was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Louisville jail pending extradition.

Officers responded to a shooting investigation at the Red Roof Inn located at 3017 W. Coliseum Boulevard on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, later identified at Keelin Woods, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene but Woods died of his injuries.