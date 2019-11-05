Man arrested on charges related to July shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting on July 4, 2019.

Carlos Avila, 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants including Attempted Murder in the shooting of Javis Asher, 20, at the Baldwin Creek Apartments on Hobson Road. The shooting left Asher with life-threatening injuries.

Carlos Avila faces several charges including Attempted Murder related to a July, 4 shooting.

Police arrested Avila around 5 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at a house in the 5500 block of Kimberly Drive.

Avila faces additional charges of Burglary, Aggravated Battery and Violation of Probation.