Man arrested following shooting in Waterloo

The following is a release from the Indiana State Police regarding an arrest made in shooting Friday morning:

Shortly after 1:00am this morning, officers from the Waterloo Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident, where an adult male gunshot victim had been self-transported to the Parkview-DeKalb Hospital. During the course of the initial investigation Waterloo Police contacted detectives from the Indiana State Police requesting assistance. The Indiana State Police subsequently took the lead on this investigation, and then late this afternoon arrested 34 year old Waterloo resident Jeffrey William Lucas Ecklid.

ISP detectives reported that the shooting took place in the trailer park at 670 E. Union Street in Waterloo. The gunshot victim has since been transported from Parkview-DeKalb Hospital, down to the Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Fort Wayne. Injuries sustained during the incident were reported to be non-life threatening, and the victim was last listed in stable condition. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld for privacy concerns.

Detectives were able to identify Jeffrey Ecklid as the shooting suspect, and at approximately 5:00am, as detectives were preparing to serve a search warrant for Ecklid at his 607 E. Union Street residence, he voluntarily came out and turned himself over to law enforcement without incident. He was initially transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department while detectives completed their investigation, and then late this afternoon he was booked into custody at the DeKalb County Jail on a felony charge of Attempted Murder. He will remain in custody pending an initial hearing on the matter.