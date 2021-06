FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at Mad Anthony Brewing Company on Friday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, is facing arson-related charges, according to FWFD Public Information Officer Adam O’Conner.

Officials do not believe he has a connection to any other fires in Fort Wayne.

