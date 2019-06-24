Teen arrested after using squirt guns to spray cars, buildings with paint

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old Kendallville man was arrested after police said he damaged several vehicles, street signs, and buildings by spraying them with paint using squirt guns.

Officers with the Kendallville Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Main Street around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Someone reported several people spraying paint from a moving SUV in the area.

A stop sign within the Carriage House Apartments complex is shown damaged by orange paint Monday, June 24, 2019.

When officers found the suspect vehicle, they pulled it over and discovered three people inside.

Officers immediately noticed orange paint all over the inside of the vehicle and began questioning the individuals.

According to police, the people in the SUV told them Mark Keene II, 19, Kendallville, was spraying orange paint from the back of the vehicle using two squirt guns.

Police said at least 44 vehicles, four street signs, and three buildings were damaged in the incident. Chief Rob Wiley said the Kendallville Police responded quickly, before more damage could be done.

“Upon the first report of this, they were able to find that vehicle fairly quickly but if you’re riding around in a vehicle, with a spray gun like that, you can cover a lot of ground in a short period of time,” Chief Wiley said.

Officers took Keene into custody and transported him to the Noble County Jail. He faces criminal mischief charges.

The other two people involved have not been identified, and charges are pending against them.