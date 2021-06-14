Man arrested after threatening to kill police and judicial staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After making over 50 calls to 911 over the weekend with threats to kill police officers and judicial staff, a man was taken into custody Monday following a standoff.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Oakhurst Drive for a well-being check of an individual.

Officers report that over the last two days the man had made over 50 calls to the 911 center which involved threats to kill police as well as other judicial staff members. On Monday, the man began yelling at neighbors and making threats to come outside and shoot his guns in the area.

When officers arrived at the home, they report that the man became more and more agitated and the situation became more volatile.

The department reports that it was decided that officers on scene were going to maintain a perimeter and the Emergency Services Team, the Crisis Response Team and the Fort Wayne Police Air Support Units were all called to the scene.

When the crews arrived, they began to attempt to establish communications with the man inside the home, according to a police report.

Emergency Services Team members arrived on scene and began to move into position around the home. This is when the man exited the home and sat on the front porch. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation. Police said at the conclusion of the evaluation, criminal charges may be filed.

Police report that during this incident there was a small portion of Oakhurst Drive that was closed to all traffic, both vehicle and pedestrian for their safety, but has since reopened.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.