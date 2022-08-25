FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after fleeing authorities during a traffic stop and leading police on a chase through the General Electric construction site.

Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic violation at the intersection of Martin and Hendricks streets near Broadway.

According to court documents, officers learned the vehicle had false plates and neither Hopkins nor the driver, Cederick Griffin, 41, had valid drivers licenses.

41-year-old Cederick Griffin (mugshot from Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Police gave Griffin citations for driving with a suspended license, failing to use his turn signal and for using false plates, according to court documents.

Police then moved to Hopkins who fled on foot soon after being asked to step out of the vehicle.

Court documents reported that police saw three plastic bags containing off-white substances falling from Hopkins’s shorts as he fled.

Hopkins was shocked by an officer’s stun gun as he attempted to jump over a nearby fence, but he continued to flee despite the circumstances.

Hopkins eventually led police to the General Electric construction site after jumping the fences surrounding the site, where police detained him.

According to court documents, police found a glass tube with burnt residue, as well as another bag containing an off-white substance and over $2,000 in cash on Hopkins after he was detained. The bag had a positive field test of cocaine HCI.

A digital scale was also located in the vehicle.

Hopkins was charged with three counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, as well as two misdemeanors of resisting law enforcement while fleeing on foot and possession of paraphernalia.