FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man who held a woman hostage Wednesday night at a home in northeast Fort Wayne.

Ruben Perez Sr.

Ruben Perez Sr., 52, is preliminarily charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Perez held the woman hostage for four hours, starting around 9:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane. Perez surrendered to police around 1:20 a.m.

No one was injured, police said.