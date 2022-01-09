Man arrested after Friday’s police-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested a man on several firearms charges after a police-involved shooting that happened Friday evening.

The arrest comes after police were called to the 800 block of Lemonwood Court in the Springwood neighborhood across the street from Northrop High School Friday evening. They were brought to the residence on reports of a disturbance involving suicidal threats. When officers arrived, they made contact with Thomas May, 36, who police say was armed with a handgun.

At the time, police said one or more officers fired at May, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

May was arrested on Sunday after his release from the hospital. He is facing 13 felony charges stemming from the shooting:

4 counts – Pointing a loaded firearm (Level 6 Felony)

6 counts – Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weaspon (Level 6 Felony)

2 counts – Intimindation (Level 5 Felony)

1 count – Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony)

No officers or bystanders were hurt in the incident.