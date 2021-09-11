Man arrested after break-in at vacationers’ south side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a break-in was reported on Lillie Street Friday night.

Around 9:51 p.m., dispatch received a call from a man saying his sister-in-law’s home had been broken into on Lillie Street, and that the suspect was still inside. The caller also believed the suspect had a handgun.

Dispatch was told the homeowner was on vacation and the home was supposed to be empty, but the homeowner could see through the security camera that a man was walking through the house.

When police arrived, they saw the back window was damaged, which appeared to be the point of forced entry to the home. Police used loudspeakers and attempted to communicate with the suspect inside the home, but the suspect did not respond.

The Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) were requested due to their enhanced capabilities to respond to this type of situation.

Around 12:31 a.m., just before CRT attempted to make contact with the suspect, he left through the front door of the home and fled on foot from the police. EST caught the suspect in the alley next to the home and placed him into custody.

The suspect did not sustain any injuries while being placed into custody. He was then transported to the Allen County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.