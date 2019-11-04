Man arrested after armed robbery, throwing screw driver at police

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – A LaGrange man was arrested Sunday night after attempting to rob a gas station.

Police responded to the LaGrange Marathon Gas Station on Detroit Street around 9:21 p.m. after someone called 911 and said a man armed with a knife was trying to rob the gas station and harm staff.

When officers got there, they found Steve Agular, 22, inside the gas station and tried to de-escalate the situation.

According to LaGrange County police, Agular refused to comply with their verbal orders. That’s when he threw a screw driver and merchandise from the gas station at several of the officers.

Officers then used a taser and pepper spray to bring Agular to the ground where they were able to succesfully take him into custody without further injury.

Police took Agular to the LaGrange County Jail. He now faces a felony charges of Armed Robbery, Battery to Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct. He also faces misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Mischief.