Man appears to take his own life during attempted arrest, body and dash cam footage released

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Fort Wayne armed robbery suspect who appeared to take his own life during an attempted arrest Friday. Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is now investigating the death of 22-year-old Raepheal Dell of Cincinnati. His office has also released dash cam and body cam footage of the attempted arrest.

Late Friday afternoon the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Indiana law enforcement and Van Wert, Ohio law enforcement for a male suspect who was suspected in violent crimes in Indiana and Van Wert County. Dell was the suspect in a burglary/robbery in Fort Wayne, where the victim of the robbery was shot. Dell also was also a suspect in a second robbery in Van Wert County.

Mercer County deputies were advised that Dell was possibly in the Saint Mary’s area due to a cell phone ping. The pinged cell phone had been stolen during the Van Wert County robbery.

Deputies began checking the east side of Mercer County. At 5:06 p.m., Deputy Spencer Heinl found Dell, fitting the description of the suspect, on US Route 33 at the intersection of Kuck Road. Dell was using a gas can to put gas into the car on the eastbound side of the roadway.

As Heinl pulled behind the car and turned on his roof lights, Dell saw him and walked from the passenger side of his vehicle to the driver’s side. He ignored Heinl’s commands to stop. Dell then entered the vehicle. Within seconds of entering the vehicle, Heinl heard a gunshot and retreated to the rear of the patrol vehicle and radioed for assistance.

As Heinl waited for assistance, he continued yelling commands at Dell, but there was no response. After eight minutes, backup units started to arrive and officers approached the vehicle behind a bullet resistant shield. Dell was located inside the vehicle deceased from an apparent self-inflicted AK-47 shot to his head.

Sheriff Grey reports Dell was released from the Kosciusko County, Indiana jail earlier in the day. The car Dell was driving was stolen from Kosciusko County. Dell apparently ran out of gas at US 33 and Kuck Road.

According to witnesses, a pick-up truck stopped and Dell tried to enter the truck, so the truck left the scene. The truck’s occupants have not been identified, but detectives would like to speak with them, if they can be located.

A short time after the truck left, another vehicle stopped. Dell got into this vehicle and it went to Tractor Supply Company in St. Mary’s where a female entered alone. She was visibly upset and purchased a one-gallon gas can. That vehicle then went to the Shell station in St. Mary’s and purchased fuel. This female has not been identified, but detectives would like to speak to her, if she can be located and identified.

After consultation with Mercer County Coroner Dr. Tim Heinrichs, Dell was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The Cincinnati Division of Police assisted in notifying the next of kin of Dell.