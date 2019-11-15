Man admits to sex with adopted daughters, gets probation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with having sex his two adopted daughters will avoid prison time following sentencing Friday in Allen County Superior Court.

As a part of a plea deal, Steven R. Wells, 49, admitted to multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in exchange for child molesting charges being dropped.

In a written statement obtained by the Department of Child Service in 2016, the older daughter revealed the sexual encounters to a counselor at the Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie, “I was going to hide it for my whole life and say nothing because I don’t want to see my dad go to prison. I told today because I am at my breaking point.”

Investigators also determined that Wells had multiple sexual encounters with the younger adopted daughter, who one forensic nurse estimated had the mental capacity near a 7-year-old. There were multiple documented instances of abuse dating back to 2012 at their Fort Wayne home which were revealed in statements from Wells’ daughters.

The judge sentenced Wells to a pair of three-year sentences which were to be served consecutively, but the jail time was suspended and Wells will only serve four years of probation.