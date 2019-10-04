Man acquitted of murdering high school coach released

A Fort Wayne man accused of killing an assistant high school football coach in 2017 is a free man. After a three day trial, Henry Underwood was acquitted in the murder of Terrance Miles.

Underwood was charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Miles.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Underwood and another man – Jaevin Bowie – were a short time later linked to the killing. Bowie, who was a key witness for the prosecution, testified that he saw Underwood fatally shoot Miles while he was taking out the trash.

The defense pointed out that Bowie changed his story multiple times and that Bowie was testifying against Underwood as part of a plea deal.

Underwood was found not guilty after about 6 hours of deliberation.

Bowie pleaded guilty assisting a criminal and theft in 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced October 22.