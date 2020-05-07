Man acquitted of murder in killing of popular coach faces federal gun charge

FORT WAYNE – The man who was acquitted in October of murdering a North Side high school football coach will now face federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm in a separate shooting.

The charge stems from an incident that happened in December 2019 and was filed in federal court Thursday.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Henry E. Underwood fired at least four shots into a home South Monroe Street home in Dec. 20. Authorities believe he went to the house with a woman in a white SUV to kill a man inside, at the request of the man’s ex-girlfriend, the affidavit said.

Witnesses identified Underwood, who goes by the street name Heezy, as the shooter, according to the affidavit. Four 9 mm shell casings were found in front of the home.

Underwood was found in the passenger seat of a white Kia Sportage pulled over by police along Fox Avenue two hours later. A 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine was found in the vehicle where he was seated, the affidavit said.

Underwoood is a convicted felon after being sentenced to 4 years in prison for a 2014 conviction of corrupt business practices, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice.

“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said. “This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”

WANE 15 previously reported Henry Underwood was charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles in May of 2017.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Underwood and another man – Jaevin Bowie – were a short time later linked to the killing. Bowie, who was a key witness for the prosecution, testified that he saw Underwood fatally shoot Miles while he was taking out the trash.

Underwood was found not guilty after about 6 hours of deliberation.

Bowie pleaded guilty assisting a criminal and theft in 2018.