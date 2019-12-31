Man acquitted for murder of high school coach arrested on unrelated gun charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Henry Underwood, the man who was acquitted in October of murdering a North Side high school football coach, was arrested on a gun charge Monday evening.

WANE 15 previously reported Henry Underwood was charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles in May of 2017.

Case filings show Underwood’s bond was was set at $10,000 for a charge of Felony Carrying a Handgun with Prior Felony Conviction within the last 15 years. He is scheduled to appear at an initial hearing Monday, January 6.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Underwood and another man – Jaevin Bowie – were a short time later linked to the killing. Bowie, who was a key witness for the prosecution, testified that he saw Underwood fatally shoot Miles while he was taking out the trash.

The defense pointed out that Bowie changed his story multiple times and that Bowie was testifying against Underwood as part of a plea deal.

Underwood was found not guilty after about 6 hours of deliberation.

Bowie pleaded guilty assisting a criminal and theft in 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced October 22.