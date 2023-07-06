ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of beating his mother to death in 2017 pleaded guilty- but mentally ill- to a murder charge Thursday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Chad Ingram was charged with murder in 2018 in connection to his mother’s death two months prior. Now, he’s slated to spend up to 55 years in prison.

Police were called to a home on Sherbrook Drive in New Haven one afternoon in November 2017. There, officers found 61-year-old Heidi Colley lying on a bedroom floor, dead.

The Allen County Coroner determined Colley died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they found Ingram, who was 42 at the time, sitting on a couch nearby drinking liquor from the bottle, and he was too drunk to talk with officers. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony domestic battery, but formal charges weren’t filed and Ingram was released from jail.

Police later arrested him again on a misdemeanor count of trespassing at the house where his mother died.

After he was first charged with murder in January 2018, a judge ruled Ingram was not competent to stand trial, but five years later, he was found competent.

Ingram’s sentencing is scheduled for August 4.