****WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers***

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — He spoke about talking to a witch and acted paranoid in the days leading up the shooting, one witness would later tell police.

And after gunshots rang out inside an apartment in Angola on Thursday, he came running to the witness’s car, visibly shaken and telling her he “did what they told me to do” before asking her to drive him away from the scene.

That’s according to newly released Steuben Superior Court documents that detail a shooting that left one man dead and a suspect charged with a felony count of murder.

Yoshua Tear Monday, 29, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Bryan Hall in the head multiple times while Hall sat in a recliner in an apartment building in the area of the 600 block of Gilmore Street on Thursday morning, according to court documents.

Monday is being held in Steuben County Jail without bond.

According to court documents, at 10:46 a.m., Angola police responded to the area after receiving calls from a witness who believed she heard multiple gunshots coming from the apartment below and believed the resident of the apartment was dead.

When the witness was asked who shot the neighbor, she responded with “His name is Yoshua,” describing in court documents he was wearing red shorts, a tan jacket. She also told investigators she saw Monday put the gun in the dumpster of the apartment complex, court documents said.

When police entered the apartment, they found Hall sitting in a recliner in his living room. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, court documents said. The apartment was immediately secured as an active crime scene.

Shortly after arriving on scene, dispatch advised responding officers they had received calls from a woman who said a man in a red shirt had run into her hair salon. When officers arrived at the salon, they found Monday being held at gunpoint in a back closet after plans to hide from police, court documents.

Yoshua Tear Monday mugshot (Photo provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department)

The owner of the salon had called the police after Monday had come into the salon stating he was new before going back into the back closet and hunkering down on the floor.

The owner then called her neighbor, a law enforcement officer who works in LaGrange County, asking him to come over and assist with Monday. The officer held Monday at gunpoint until Angola police officers arrived and took Monday into custody.

In an interview conducted with the neighbor witness, Monday was described as “acting very strange and paranoid for the past three days,” according to court documents.

The witness told detectives that Monday had been living with her and her boyfriend of 15 years for the past month. She said prior to the shooting, Monday told her he “had been talking to a witch and everyone is apologizing to him,” court documents said.

The witness then said Monday asked her if it was safe to go outside and smoke a cigarette. She told him yes and noticed Monday had a handgun with him, court documents said. She advised Monday not to go outside with the handgun but was unsure whether Monday put the gun away or not.

The witness felt uncomfortable with Monday’s behavior and texted her live-in boyfriend asking him to meet for lunch to discuss Monday’s mental health and the possibility of helping him seek treatment.

Shortly before her call to 911, the witness made plans with Monday to run errands, stating she would meet him in the car.

She told investigators she watched Monday leave through the back door of the apartment and also noticed a bulge in Monday’s pocket with the same outline of the gun she saw earlier. She made a clear note that Hall’s front door was closed and she did not hear anything from inside except for Hall’s TV.

Crime scene tape surrounds a house in an Angola shooting investigation

This is when the witness stated she heard 3 distinct gunshots followed by a single gunshot a few seconds later.

She then advised that Monday got into her passenger seat visibly shaken and when she asked Monday what had happened, he responded with, “I did what they told me to do.” When the witness told Monday to get out of the car he repeatedly said, “We need to leave.”

After repeatedly telling Monday to exit the vehicle the witness left the vehicle, telling Monday to “leave and get away from her.” Monday then left the vehicle running south through the parking lot, stopping at the complex dumpster, sticking his head in but the witness was already on the phone with 911.

The witness then approached Hall’s apartment peering through the window, and spotted Hall with “blood dripping from his mouth and his chest covered in blood,” court documents said.

In an interview conducted with Monday shortly after he was taken into custody, he stated that he was friends with Bryan Hall and talked with him multiple times a day. Monday advised that he loved visiting with Hall and his dog “Sasha.”

In the initial interview with police, Monday stated he did not kill Hall.

In a second interview conducted by detectives, Monday recalled that he was asked to help his roommate with errands at 10 a.m. but it changed to 10:30 a.m.

Monday also recalled a similar story to his roommate and witness that she stated she would wait in the car for him, he said in court documents.

Monday said in court documents he “went downstairs, she wasn’t there. I went to the house and now I’m here.”

Monday was not able to recall what happened between him exiting the apartment and his roommate “freaking out” in her car, according to court documents. When detectives asked if Monday remembered if he had a handgun in his hands he responded with, “I thought I set it down, but I might have. I really don’t think I did though.”

When detectives asked Monday whether he thought the witness would lie, he replied in court documents with, “I mean I trust her character. If she said it then I take it as truth.”

Monday continued to repeat that he did not remember a detailed account of events, but that the witness was a trusted source and had “no reason to lie.”

When detectives asked Monday whether he could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol he said he had not drunk any alcohol that morning or do any drugs. At approximately 2:19 p.m. the interview was concluded after Monday stated he was done talking according to court documents.

Police then arrested Monday on a count of murder.