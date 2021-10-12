Male adult, child hospitalized after car strikes parked trailer Tuesday morning

A male adult and male child were hospitalized after a crash struck a parked trailer along Fillmore Street early Tuesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded a reported vehicle crash with injuries on the 2200 block of Fillmore Street. That is located near Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a male adult driver and a male child trapped in the vehicle. Another male child was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but he managed to escape before police arrived.

Crews freed the adult and child trapped in the vehicle. They were then transported to an area hospital where the driver was found to have life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation reveals that the vehicle was traveling north on Fillmore Street when the driver struck a parked trailer on the opposite side of the roadway. Investigators indicate speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Fillmore Street remains closed while investigators process the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.