SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The Make-a-Wish Foundation typically provides trips or experiences to children who have critical conditions.

However, one Indiana boy diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia had a completely different idea for his wish: he wanted a tractor.

Isaiah inspecting his new tractor

“Isaiah’s wish is definitely a unique wish, we don’t typically have wishes for agriculture equipment,” said Jessica McBride, a fulfillment specialist with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

So on Thursday afternoon at Kerlin Tractor and Motorsports in Silver Lake, Indiana, his dream came true with a cherry red tractor.

Isaiah’s new tractor

Isaiah Rittichier’s wish was born out of his love for farming.

The 12-year-old has grown up with parents Josh and Dawn, who have been farming and homesteading since getting married almost 20 years ago.

He said he mostly wants to farm sweet corn, peppers and lettuce, and a tractor was just the item to move along his goals.

“I wasn’t really big on the brand of the tractor as long as it did the job,” Isaiah said. “My favorite part will be that we can have fresh fruits and vegetables.”

As for Isaiah’s parents, they say that out of their almost 200 acres, they’ll give Isiah a sizeable plot to do what he wants.

“Twenty acres he’ll farm, that’s the plan,” Josh said.

Bret Wolf with Kerlin Tractor and Motorsports facilitated the donation of the tractor, helping Isaiah turn it on for the first time and showing him some of the features.