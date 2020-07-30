Make-A-Wish Gala goes virtual, includes auction packages and special guests

The Make-A-Wish Gala will go virtual and the everyone is invited to tune in. The JP Morgan Chase Indiana Hope is Essential Virtual Gala presented by FedEx kicks off at 7:15 p.m. July 30.

“Wishes deliver hope and now more than ever, Hope is Essential,” said Make-A-Wish Ohio,

Kentucky & Indiana (Make-A-Wish OKI) President & CEO Stephanie McCormick.

“While we’re disappointed we won’t be together in person for this year’s gala, we can still come together to give hope and joy to children who need wishes in our community. By tuning in, viewers

from across the state will experience the power of a wish firsthand. It’s going to be a special

evening!” McCormick said.

The cocktail hour begins is from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. with program following from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

The program includes several auction packages including a 2021 Indianapolis 500 package. Former Indianapolis Colts Tight End Dallas Clark and two-time IndyCar Champion Josef Newgarden will make appearance as well.

To learn more and to register for the free event, click HERE. To watch the live stream of the event, click HERE.