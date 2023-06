FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Headaches are in store for lots of motorists in Fort Wayne when the intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road is closed starting next week.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, work on the already underway concrete rehabilitation project from Reed to Maplecrest will require the intersection to be closed. There will be a marked detour using Trier Road, Reed Road, Lake Avenue, and Maysville Road.

The intersection is expected to be back open on August 9.