FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Macknificent Freedom Festival celebrates Juneteenth while bringing the community together.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday to observe the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the

day when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865.

Celebrations and festivities were held all over the Fort. Including a parade, that highlights various local organizations.

At Bishop Luers High School, 333 E Paulding Rd, the main celebration takes place. It includes Afro World from St. Louis presenting African Culture and hosted by local community members. The event runs on Saturday, June 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ending with the official Mack Fest is the High School Basketball Tournament held at the Bishop Luers Gymnasium from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pm. The event will also offer education sessions, a kid’s corner, scholarship giveaways, and a safe space for all.