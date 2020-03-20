Lutheran to suspend non-essential surgeries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network has announced the suspension of non-essential surgeries. The following is a statement from a Lutheran representative:

“In alignment with CDC guidance, the directive of Governor Holcomb and with full support from our Medical Executive Committees and Boards of Trustees, Lutheran Health Network hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers have cancelled or postponed elective, medically non-urgent surgical procedures, effective March 18. This will help us conserve resources and staff necessary to meet the emerging health care needs of our community. Physicians will continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short- and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health. Those with questions about an upcoming procedure should work with their physician to determine next steps.”