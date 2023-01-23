FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gloomy gray skies often seen during winter may just seem dreary, but winter can have a negative impact on mental health for some people, according to Lutheran Health Network.

Lutheran Health said Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is often seen during the fall and winter months and may leave people feeling lethargic or moody.

“SAD is a type of depression that can greatly affect a person’s quality of life and ability to function,” said Brandon Baccari, doctor of osteopathic medicine with Lutheran Health Physicians.

Women and those living further from that equator are more likely to experience SAD, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, and some experts believe shorter days and less sunlight are often the cause.

To combat SAD, Lutheran Health offered certain lifestyle habits that may help curtail the impact of SAD.

“Since seasons are predictable, there are lifestyle habits I recommend my patients adopt in advance of those changes to help reduce symptoms or that can be implemented once they start noticing symptoms,” Baccari said.

Baccari suggested the following habits for reducing symptoms of SAD:

– Go outside: Being outside increases exposure to sunlight, or a light therapy box can be used as a substitution to natural sunlight

– Consume Vitamin D

– Exercise

– Socialize

– Seek professional help: If lifestyle changes don’t help and symptoms persist, people should speak with healthcare provider