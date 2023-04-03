FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced Monday that it will be lifting its mask mandate for patients, visitors and staff members moving forward.

Megan Hubartt, director of communications for Lutheran Health Network, cited declining COVID-19 cases, high community immunity and effective treatments as reasons for the decision.

Hubartt also said certain clinical areas at Lutheran Health Network, including neonatal intensive care, oncology and heart transplant, may still require masking depending on the circumstances.

“We extend our appreciation to our team and community members for adhering to previous mask guidelines and commitment to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Hubartt said.

Patients, visitors and staff members still have the option to wear a mask.