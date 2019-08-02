Lutheran Health Network cuts up to 59 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network has cut up to 59 positions to improve efficiency, a spokesperson said Thursday morning.

Lutheran spokeswoman Kara Stevenson said in an email to WANE 15 that their team “recently identified some new efficiencies” as a reason for the cuts.

No bedside nursing positions were affected, she said, but did not specify the roles that have been eliminated.

The most recent headcount announced by Lutheran Health Network was 7,000. Stevenson said the cuts affect “fewer than 60 of our associates across our network, representing less than 1 percent of our total network force.”

The goal, Stevenson added, is to place as many of the employees in other roles within the network. Where that is not possible, associate will receive severance, she explained.

None of these changes impact construction of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which will replace St. Joseph Hospital, Stevenson said. She added that there is no additional information about the heart transplant program. The program was halted at the start of April.

However, RediMed offices in Huntington and Wabash will be converted into primary care offices to “reflect patient need and more effectively serve the community.” Stevenson said the offices will be converted into primary care practices in the coming weeks.