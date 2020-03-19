Lutheran Health Network announces new visitor restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In an effort to protect the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, Lutheran Health Network has updated its visitor restrictions amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Entry to all Lutheran Health Network hospitals is now limited to main entrances, with access through the emergency departments after hours.

Screeners will be placed at all points of entry at all times to reinforce the following restrictions:

Hospitals

No visitors are allowed in the hospital, with the following exceptions (must be 18 or older): One spouse, partner or significant other for obstetrics patients Two parents for pediatric and NICU patients Please call to main number to discuss exceptions related to compassionate care/end-of-life situations



RediMed and MedStat Urgent Care Locations

No visitors besides a parent or guardian of a minor will be allowed

Lutheran Health Physicians Practice Locations

Only one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient at most locations

No visitors are permitted at oncology service locations (i.e., physician practice, clinic).

Additionally, anyone with a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing will not be allowed to visit any LHN facility unless seeking medical care for themselves.

Visit LutheranHealth.net for updated visitor restrictions and COVID-19 screening and other resources.