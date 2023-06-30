FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, Lutheran Downtown Hospital announced the appointment of Perry Gay as their CEO starting July 10.

Perry brings strong leadership skills and the ability to translate objectives into

actionable plans. I am confident that he will have a positive impact on Lutheran Downtown Hospital andadvance the momentum that has been made since we opened. Jerry Henry, Board Chair, Lutheran Downtown Hospital

Gay has served as the President and CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital since 2015. During his time at Logansport Hospital, he grew the service lines of the oncology and orthopedics department. The hospital was also named a top 20 Rural Community Hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

Gay received his MBA with a focus in accounting from St. Leo University in Florida. He has served on the board of Indiana Hospital Association and the Cass County Chamber of Commerce.