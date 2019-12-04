Low turnout for first FWCS community meeting for new superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday night kicked off the first of three community meetings seeking public feedback on Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The school board is seeking public input on the current state of Fort Wayne Community Schools and also asked the public to provide feedback on what they want from their news superintendent.

The first meeting was held at South Side Highschool and only about 20 people were in attendance.

“I was disappointed,” said Johnnie Grimes, retired FWCS educator. ” I was hoping more people would come, I don’t know if we will have more people in the next two sessions.”

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first of three community meetings, and the first step in the process of searching for FWCS new superintendent.

The upcoming meetings will be held:

Wednesday, December 4 at 1:00 pm at FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center (230 E. Douglas Ave.)

Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 pm, at Northrop High School cafeteria (Coldwater Road)

After hearing public feedback, Hazard, Young, Attea &Associates will develop a presentation with the full job description and Community and Leadership profile for a desired candidate. This will be presented Dec. 16, 2019.

The first round of interviews is set for early April.