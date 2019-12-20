Love Light, Shine Bright gives hospitalized families hope during holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beams of love and holiday cheer were sent up to patients spending the holiday season at Lutheran Children’s Hospital.

For the second year, a crowd of people walked along Lutheran Hospital to shine flashlights through the windows. On the other side of those windows are families eagerly waiting to shine a light right back.

“It’s hard to say that there’s excitement while you’re in the hospital but this is something that raises their spirit,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale, founder of the Greater Good of Fort Wayne. She said it is quite a sight for the patients to see. “You can see it in the room, you can see all of our lights. It’s a huge crowd. It’s a really great experience for everybody. It just gives them a little bit of hope during the holidays.”

Tracy Lamb has participated both years. She said the experience is unforgettable and touching for the people on the ground as well.

“It’s fun. The kids enjoy it, you can really feel the Christmas spirit just kind of roaming around. We sing carols. You can see the flashlights coming back down. It’s pretty emotional.”

It is a small gesture, but one that leaves a big impact on the families, especially the children.

“To not be at home during the holiday season, this event helps us connect with them and make sure that they know that they’re not on their own; that this whole community, which is a phenomenal community support, comes out and just lets them know that we’re with them during their struggle and that we want to celebrate the holidays with them,” said Brady Dubois, CEO of Lutheran Hospital.

The event started at 6:30 p.m. at the Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House on the grounds of Lutheran Hospital. The event was open to everyone who was able to bring a flashlight. First responders were also set up further back in the parking lot flashing their lights for the families.