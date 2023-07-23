FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the Three Rivers Festival and Allen County Fair over; it might leave you craving a sweet treat or an afternoon adventure. Here is a fair, festival and everything-in-between guide till the end of September, so you can enjoy those summer nights with some summer fun.

JULY

Vermont Settlement Festival — 07/28 – 07/30 at Orland Town Park. There will be live music, a parade, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament, a 5K race and more! Click here for more details.

Shipshewana Flea Market — Until 09/27, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Overal 700+ open-air booths at the Midwest’s Largest Flea Market.

Swiss Days — 07/27 – 07/29 in Berne. The Swiss Days Celebration holds events for Berne to commemorate its Swiss history. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

Indiana State Fair — From 07/28 – 08/20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, 4-H State projects, food, the history of basketball and so much more. For more information click here.

Elkhart County 4-H Fair — 07/21 – 07/29 at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds. Visit one of the largest ticketed events in Indiana. Click here for more details.

AUGUST

Van Buren Popcorn Festival — The 51st Van Buren Popcorn Festival is from 08/03 – 08/05. Pop on over for free events, entertainment and more. For more details click here.

Harlan Days — 08/03 – 08/05 at Harlan Community Park. This year’s theme is “Salute to Our Heros.” For more information, click here.

Huntertown Heritage Days Festival — 08/11 – 08/13 at Huntertown Family Park. A 5K, parade, circus shows and more! For more details click here.

Butler Days — 08/10 – 08/12 in Downtown Butler. Check out the vendors, car show, monster truck rides, entertainment, fireworks and more! Click here for more details.

Fiesta Fort Wayne — 08/12 at Headwaters Park Pavilions. The Fort Wayne Hispanic Heritage Celebration will have live music, food and more. For more information click here.

BLOOM FEST: Local Arts & Nature — 08/12 Riverside Gardens Park in Leo-Cedarville. There will be 130+ local arts and nature vendors, live music, food and more. Click here for additional information.

Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association 46th Annual Summer Show — 08/17 – 08/20 in New Haven. Cruise-in, vendors and more! Click here for more details.

Hippie Magic at Buck Lake Ranch — 08/18 & 08/19 at Buck Lake in Angola. Get your groove on with live music, food and more. To purchase tickets and for more information click here.

Open Streets Fort Wayne — 08/20 on Calhoun St. Play in the street with over 100 interactive games, visit local businesses and dine in the street! For more information click here.

Taste of the Arts — 08/26 in Downtown Fort Wayne. Visit an art market, various performances and family-friendly activities. For more details click here.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival PRE-FESTIVAL — 08/26-08/27 in Auburn. Check out numerous events ahead of the official festivities. For a full list of events click here.

SEPTEMBER

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival — 08/31-09/03 in Auburn. Turn back in time to class car prime by visiting “The World’s Greatest Classic Car Show and Festival.” For a full list of events click here.

Tri-State Bluegrass Music Festival — 08/31-09/03 at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds. Enjoy various bluegrass bands and more! Click here for ticket and camping information.

Roanoke Fall Festival — 09/07 – 09/09 at Roanoke Park and Downtown Roanoke. From Pet Parades, food and games there will be lots of fun events. Click here for the full schedule.

Fort Wayne Festiv-ALE — 09/09 at Parkview Field. 21+ EVENT!! Enjoy food and beverages while supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Indiana Chapter. For ticket information, click here.

Brewed IN the Fort, Craft Beer Fest — 09/09 at Headwaters Park. 21+ EVENT!! Enjoy local entertainment while sipping craft drinks made locally. To purchase tickets and more information click here.

Johnny Appleseed Festival — 09/16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. & 09/17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Celebrate the life of Johnny Appleseed by visiting local vendors, viewing 1800 period demonstrations, lots of food and more. Click here for more details.

Bluffton Free Street Fair — 09/19 – 09/23 in Downtown Bluffton. Enjoy food, entertainment and more! Click here for more information.

American History Days — 09/23 – 09/25 in Commons Park Angola. Experience American History. For the full schedule click here.

Folks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival — 09/23 – 09/24 at Hiers Park. Look back at history with this family fun adventure. Local vendors, food and entertainment. For more information click here.

DeKalb Free Fall Fair — 09/25 – 09/30 in Downtown Auburn. Vendors, fair food, rides and more at America’s Family Reunion. More information coming soon here.

St. Joe Hessen Cassel Fall Festival — 09/30 at St. Joesph Hessen Cassel School. This annual community event is family-friendly. More information to be announced soon here.

