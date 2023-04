STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With storms starting to sweep across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, some storms are substituting rain with hail in areas north of Fort Wayne.

Viewer Mark Hansbarger provided WANE 15 with videos that show balls of hail littering his yard at Clear Lake.

Another WANE 15, Kevin McHugh, sent a photo of hail all over a road north of Fremont.