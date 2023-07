FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The demolition of over 100 years worth of Fort Wayne history has started.

Four buildings that comprised the former Fort Wayne Bible College — Schultz Hall, Bethany Hall, Hausser Hall and Oakwood Apartments — are in the middle of a demolition project that is expected to last around three months.

The original college building, Schultz Hall, was built in 1904.

The buildings are located in the 800 block of W. Rudisill Boulevard near Foster Park.