FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved personality at K105 has died, the radio station announced.

Brenda Jean Houston, familiar to listeners as B.J. Stone, died June 21 at 74 years old after battling cancer. Her obituary can be found on the funeral home’s website.

B.J. started at the station in 1993. Dan Austin, who hosted the morning show with her from 1997-2006, made the announcement Wednesday on the Facebook page for K105.

Austin said Thursday’s show will highlight B.J. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., sharing memories of her along with special guests.