Longest Walk memorializes deceased homeless people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 21 is the longest night of the year. It is also the night the Rescue Mission takes the time to walk and remember the homeless people lost this year.

For seven years, people have gathered at the Rescue Mission to make the half-mile walk to Trinity English Lutheran Church. Once at the church, they hold a short memorial service and read off the names of each homeless person that died in Fort Wayne that year. Many of those lost are more than just names on a list for the Rescue Mission.

“Those are people we know not just by name, but we know them by face,” said Rescue Mission CEO Sam Hardy. “We know them by relationship, we know them intimately as we’ve journeyed along with them and we’ve help them move beyond a crisis event. Several of those, we were the responsible party to help actually bury that person and to provide for that funeral and that service for that individual.”

The church also does work with the city’s homeless population. The service offers them closure to say goodbye to people they have helped that they may not have even known had passed. It also lets them show support for people who are still on the streets working through their own challenges.

“We feel like this is what we’re supposed to be doing, is making sure that whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever your circumstance, God loves you, we love you,” said Rebecca Karcher, the Director of Community Engagement for Trinity English. “God sees you, we see you and that whatever the challenges are in anybody’s life, there are always people nearby who can walk with you and care.”

Twelve names were read at this year’s service down from last year’s 26. There is no way to know if they got the name of every homeless person who died in our community this year but Hardy said seeing the number drop shows that not only are the Rescue Mission and other organizations being effective in their work with the homeless, but also that their work is not done yet.