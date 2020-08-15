Logansport man arrested for child molestation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have arrested a Logansport man for child molestation of a young boy.

Police arrested Quinton Andrew Pearson, 26, on Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, in early August ISP received word that a 13-year-old boy had possibly been molested in Cass County. During their investigation, they found evidence that indicated Pearson allegedly had molested a boy between the ages of nine and ten on multiple occasions at a Cass County home between September 2017 and December 2018.

Pearson was booked into the Cass County Jail. He is facing a felony charge of child molestation.