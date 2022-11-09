FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, nearly $1 million in funding was approved to help a number of organizations in Fort Wayne for the sake of increasing local tourism.
The $999,995.13 was split up as follows:
- Science Central – $100,000
- Arts United – $100,000
- The Embassy Theatre Foundation – $100,000
- Fort Wayne Zoological Society – $97,942.13
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Inc. – $53,075
- Visit Fort Wayne – $53,075
- Historic Fort Wayne, LLC – $53,075
- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Inc. – $53,075
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art – $53,075
- Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana – $53,075
- Artlink – $53,075
- Heartland Sings – $53,075
- Johhny Appleseed Festival Inc. – $48,153
- Fort Wayne History Center – $46,800
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $42,500
- Headwaters Park Alliance, Inc. – $40,000
Kent Castleman, chief philanthropy officer with The Embassy Theatre, was glad to see the funds approved.
“We were very fortunate to be one of the subgrant recipients,” Castleman said. “The Embassy is a major player in tourism here in Fort Wayne.”
Castleman noted that the money would help cover the losses the Embassy endured during COVID-19, despite receiving other funds and private investments.
“Throughout COVID, we had a pretty significant gap in our revenue situation,” Castleman said. “These dollars will cover that gap.”
In addition to just covering the gap, Castleman says it will go toward some of the theater’s programs.
All tourism items were voted on at once and were unanimous, except for the Headwaters Park Alliance funding. Geoff Paddock requested that the vote be taken separately, and he abstained from voting. All other council members voted in favor.