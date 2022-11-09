FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, nearly $1 million in funding was approved to help a number of organizations in Fort Wayne for the sake of increasing local tourism.

The $999,995.13 was split up as follows:

Science Central – $100,000

Arts United – $100,000

The Embassy Theatre Foundation – $100,000

Fort Wayne Zoological Society – $97,942.13

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Inc. – $53,075

Visit Fort Wayne – $53,075

Historic Fort Wayne, LLC – $53,075

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Inc. – $53,075

Fort Wayne Museum of Art – $53,075

Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana – $53,075

Artlink – $53,075

Heartland Sings – $53,075

Johhny Appleseed Festival Inc. – $48,153

Fort Wayne History Center – $46,800

Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $42,500

Headwaters Park Alliance, Inc. – $40,000

Kent Castleman, chief philanthropy officer with The Embassy Theatre, was glad to see the funds approved.

“We were very fortunate to be one of the subgrant recipients,” Castleman said. “The Embassy is a major player in tourism here in Fort Wayne.”

Castleman noted that the money would help cover the losses the Embassy endured during COVID-19, despite receiving other funds and private investments.

“Throughout COVID, we had a pretty significant gap in our revenue situation,” Castleman said. “These dollars will cover that gap.”

In addition to just covering the gap, Castleman says it will go toward some of the theater’s programs.

All tourism items were voted on at once and were unanimous, except for the Headwaters Park Alliance funding. Geoff Paddock requested that the vote be taken separately, and he abstained from voting. All other council members voted in favor.