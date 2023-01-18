FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, more than 150 high school students left Fort Wayne for Washington D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life protest.

March for Life, the largest regularly reoccurring protest, annually protests the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Local participating schools include Blackhawk Christian School, Concordia Lutheran High School, Lakewood Park Christian School and Lakeland Christian Academy.

“In a post-Roe world, the “Cadets4Life” still peacefully march in defense of human life that continues to be at risk, now at the state level,” said Mark Dolde, Concordia Lutheran teacher and school leader for the trip.

Roughly 600,000 people are expected to attend the protest, which takes place Jan. 20 at the National Mall.

Local students participating in the march are traveling with the Right to Life of Northeast Indiana organization.