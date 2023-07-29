FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power gave local high schoolers a chance to complete their line school training.

More than 20 students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana joined I&M’s line workers and professional electrical educators at the Baer Field Training Center. In an effort to learn more about electricity, safety and future careers in utilities.

In a release on their website, it stated that after a brief pause due to the pandemic, students in grades 6-11 were able to return to the I&M training facility for this hands-on experience.

The experience included a lesson on safety and training for future line workers, hands-on activities with real utility equipment, bucket truck rides and more.