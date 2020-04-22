Local organizations to host virtual employment, education forum

The following release is from the City of Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with City Life will host their third virtual forum on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. This week the panel will share encouragement, offer solutions and answer questions about employment and education for all residents of our community, but more specifically for those in the African-American community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussion topics will include information about the support systems Fort Wayne Community Schools has created to provide parents with help encouraging, assisting and maintaining their child’s education while they are learning from home. Additionally, employment experts will offer advice on finding resources and ways to plan ahead for when the stay-at-home order is lifted. They will also discuss the potential condition of the future employment landscape.

You can follow the forum in real time or following the live event here.

The following speakers are scheduled to participate: Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, FWCS Chief of Student, Family and Community Engagement, Cathy Rogers, KB Search Team Recruitment Firm, Edmond O’Neal, Fort Wayne UNITED member and President of Northeast Indiana Works, Arthur Wilson, Huntington University Dean of Spiritual Life and Campus Pastor and Nygel L. Simms, City Life Regional Director.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.