Local organizations bring ‘Violins of Hope’ to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the next two weeks around the city, various events are going on about the Holocaust to inform and remember. One of the events is at the University of Saint Francis.

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are leading over 25 organizations for Violins of Hope.

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

The instruments survived concentration camps, pogroms, and long journeys. They’ve been restored to tell remarkable stories of justice and free expression.

Violins of Home will be in Fort Wayne from November 9th through the 24th.

For more information about the various events, click here.