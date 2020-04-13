Local organization providing emergency funding for non-profits

The following is a news released from the AWS Foundation:
Fort Wayne (April 13, 2020) – AWS Foundation has awarded a total of $138,190 in COVID-19 related Emergency Funding Grants to 29 different nonprofit organizations in Northeast Indiana. Emergency grants are designed to support activities such as food distribution, virtual services, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other emergency expenses.
“Though our mission serves individuals with disabilities typically, this time is different,” says Patti Hays, CEO. AWS Foundation opened their Emergency Funding Grant in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This grant opportunity funds up to $5,000 to support organizations with incremental expenses directly attributed to the pandemic. In a time of great need, when we help in an inclusive community, we help those of all abilities.”
Nonprofit organizations located in Northeast Indiana can apply at AWSFoundation.org/covid-19/. Applications are reviewed daily.
In addition to emergency grants, AWS Foundation has distributed 1,400 filtered PPE masks to direct disability service providers and plans to provide 80 gallons of hand sanitizer. These items will be used by nonprofit staff when working in direct contact with clients, families and the public.
ABOUT AWS FOUNDATIONFounded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations and service agencies in northeast Indiana working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life. For more information, visit WWW.awsfoundation.org.