Local nail salon owner speaks out on the financial impact of COVID-19: ‘small businesses are worried’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Holcomb’s stay-at-home order continues to impact small businesses. That includes those in the beauty industry.

Long Nguyen is the manager of his family’s nail salon LPC nails located in Glenbrook mall. Like most small businesses, he and his family have been majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen told WANE 15 that usually nail and hair salons are usually immuned to depressions and recessions because clients usually still come pay for the service. However, with the latest stay-at-home order, the unexpected happened to him and his family.

“Small businesses are worried right now because this is not going to end in two weeks, The virus isn’t going to just magically disappear,” said Nguyen.

He is concerned about the massive blow his business is taking due to the current stay-at-home order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article posted by Havard’s Business School, some small businesses may have to weather a financial storm that was worse than the great recession.

Nguyen said that after the quarantine he believes clients and potential clients may suffer from PTSD and will still try to avoid heavily congregated areas.

“Even before the start of this quarantine our business started dropping off 20 to 30 percent each and every day,” said Nguyen.

With many small businesses relying on foot-traffic, they are directly affected by the stay-at-home order. Nguyen said he hopes the small businesses can recover after the pandemic but is worried that it’s going to take some time for people to regain trust in being around others again. With his line of business, there is no getting around human interaction.

“We are not essential businesses and that’s understandable, we have to have human to human contact. I have to hold your hand, we have to be within 6-feet,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen understands the stay-at-home order and understands the safety of others, however, his biggest concern is the lack of guidance and the confusion to receive financial assistance. He is also troubled about what will come next after this is all over.

“It’s just making it hard, because no one is getting a reach back. I understand the volume is really heavy right now there is a lot of people waiting but we small business owners and self-employed people need reassurance that help is coming,” said Nguyen. “A lot of people are just in the dark. Everyone has a certain work chest that they can survive on, but if you go a month all the rent, mortgages and payments, people are going to go under. It’s tough out there,” said Nguyen.