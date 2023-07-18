FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Relando Rencher got asked to host the upcoming Ludacris concert, he didn’t hesitate.

A well-known local rapper who has performed all over the country, he’ll be bringing his style to the stage July 28 at Headwaters Park along with social media influencer and comic Kam Coleman and Daniel Todd aka “Antibizle.”

Todd will be in the background while Rencher, aka “AlienNature,” will be out front with Coleman, aka “Snacks.” DJ is DJ Double K, whose real name is Kevin Kohrman.

“We want it to be a whole experience, interacting with the crowd. We want ‘OK left side hands up, right side, make some noise,’” Rencher told WANE 15 Tuesday.

Does this kind of performance take practice? After all, how many hip hop acts have we seen on stage, strutting in front of the crowd? It looks easy, doesn’t it?

But yes, you do have to practice the gig, block the moves.

“I go over with the DJ on what type of songs he’s playing, choreograph how we’re going to talk to the crowd, who’s going to do what with the crowd, not just get on the stage and get them involved,” Rencher explained.

Rencher got the opportunity after an artist called DJ Ruckus had to bow out because of military duty, Rencher said. The call came through Jeremiah Johnson, show coordinator with Headliner Marketing, responsible for bringing in Ludacris, Juvenile and Chingy.

The stage names come through so fast when you talk to Rencher, it’s hard to keep track. So really, why bother? I mean why try when DJ Todd pust himself down as “AntiBizle” on the flyer?

The rap scene is a community here, a lot of entrepreneurs, many of them from the south side who make their living writing and producing rap songs.

You can find their work on Spotify and Apple Music or “just google,” as Rencher would say.

But they also have businesses on the side. Relando has a clothing company or “merch,” as he calls it and before he turned strictly to music a couple of years ago, he was “Door Dashing and making clothes,” both businesses which funded his music.

He first set foot in a studio in 2009 when he was around 13 or 14 years old, he said. His stepfather’s best friend lived across the street and had a studio.

“He’d make me do puzzles before he let me in,” Rencher recalled. “We had that puzzle finished, like a 500 piece one. Each session cost around 50 puzzle pieces.”

Rencher, a 2014 New Haven High School grad, won a high school talent show after he created a rap about the high school in his junior year. “It was all positive, about the school. We were the number one football team,” he said.

His first shows were at Carl’s Tavern in New Haven, legendary in the rap scene and there’s an “underground scene” to this day, Rencher says. Back then, he performed solo. Now, he often appears with Taylor Zenk, a techno head who grew up in Auburn.

“It was a start for a lot of people. It was a really a staple bringing in new artists,” and it was free to artists to perform.

In 2020, Rencher made a name for himself during the protests downtown, He helped lead a Unity March in early June and Mayor Tom Henry appointed him to a large commission that worked to bring change to Fort Wayne after the local and national protests against the death of George Floyd.

But Rencher knows how to straddle both worlds and, despite a little criticism during that turbulent time, has managed to make a career for himself and be cool with everyone.

On the circuit, he’s appeared with Kevin Gates, Do or Die, Twista, Nelly, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Rich Homie Quan, to name some of the artists.

“We’ve been all round the country,” Rencher said. In 2019, he went on a 45-day tour in 35 cities “from Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Texas, California, Oregon. Literally I think we did 30 states.”

He focuses on the business of making it, but there are love songs and break-u songs and some political.

Mostly, it’s “the journey. What it takes to get here,” Rencher said.

We couldn’t play the one he created during the protests, about the climate of everything going on and how he personally felt about it.

“It’s not a clean title,” he says.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold on Eventbrite.com